Lucifer season six: everything we know so far Are you a fan of the show?

Are you a fan of Lucifer? The fantasy series, which follows Lucifer AKA the devil after he decides he is fed up of ruling Hell and decides to live on Earth instead, has been a hit with viewers ever since it first aired in 2016 but will soon come to a close with it's sixth and final season. Keep reading for everything you need to know...

Lucifer season six release date

Lucifer bosses confirmed that the show will be coming back for one extra - and final - season with a tweet which read: "The devil made us do it. #Lucifer will return for a sixth and final season. Like, FINAL final." Later in the year, the series' showrunner Joe Henderson confirmed that production had begun right off the back of finishing up filming the end of season five.

WATCH: See the trailer for the fifth and penultimate season of the hit show Lucifer

In January 2021, Tom Ellis teased fans with a behind-the-scenes snap of him working out with his personal trainer alongside a smiling devil emoji, leading many to believe that the actor was getting back into devilishly good shape for his role as Lucifer Morningstar following a break for the holidays.

As for when we can expect the sixth season to land on Netflix? Well, given that season five part B, which finished filming last year is still to air, we think the earliest could be late 2021.

Lucifer season six plot

The plot of season six remains firmly under wraps for now, but showrunners Joe Henderson and Idly Modrovich have revealed that having the extra episodes have given them the opportunity to "really explore how our characters end up where they ended up".

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly Joe said: "It's the story we were always going to tell, but just written much larger and to me so much more interestingly. It breaks my heart to think we weren't going to do it this way."

Who will be saying “goodbye” in #Lucifer’s second-to-last episode? You have 17 eps to go before finding out, and you better believe @Chris_Rafferty is bringing the feels. But don’t worry — he wants you all to know that he’s looking out for your hearts ❤️ #youreinsafehands pic.twitter.com/ZuUu63cI5v — Lucifer Writers Room (@LUCIFERwriters) January 15, 2021

Meanwhile, the writing team behind the show have also been keeping 'Lucifans' entertained during the midseason hiatus by teasing upcoming episode titles on the official Lucifer Writer's Room Twitter account.

Their latest clue revealed that the penultimate episode will be titled 'Goodbye, Lucifer', which has - quite understandably - sent viewers into a spin. "I'm not ready!!" one fan tweeted back in response.

Lucifer season six cast

Without knowing how season five ends, it's tricky to know which cast members will reprise their roles for Lucifer season six as anything could happen following that dramatic midseason cliffhanger!

Tom Ellis, Lauren German and D.B. Woodside are all set to return in season six

However, it seems likely that fans can expect most of the existing cast members to return including, of course, Tom Ellis as Lucifer Morningstar, Lauren German as his beloved Detective Chloe Decker and D.B. Woodside as Amenadiel.

New cast members have also been confirmed including Friday Night Lights actor Scott Porter, Chris Coy and Rob Zabrecky although details of who they will play on the series have not been released.

