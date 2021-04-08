The Irregulars: the one complaint viewers have over new show Sherlock Holmes is back!

The Irregulars have been trending on Netflix since it landed in late March, and has received overall very positive reviews for its portrayal of a supernatural Victorian London, and its spin on Sherlock Holmes and Dr Watson.

MORE: Lucifer boss reveals upcoming seasons will be 'wildly different' to one another

However, some viewers have taken to Twitter to complain about one element of the show - how Sherlock is portrayed.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Have you watched the new series yet?

Taking to Twitter, one person wrote: "I HATE the way they made Sherlock and Watson. Watson was too mean and Sherlock was just not Sherlock," while another added: "Watched #TheIrregulars, and it was stupid! Messed up the characters of both Sherlock and Watson."

What do you think of Sherlock and Watson in the show?

A third person tweeted: "Is it just me or everyone else is also not acceptable of ruining the characters of Sherlock, John & Mycroft?"

MORE: How to watch the best films from this year's BAFTAs

MORE: 7 Netflix shows to get excited about in April

However, another fan wrote: "People complaining that #theIrregulars made Sherlock into an [expletive] and only BBC got his character right... are we suddenly pretending he is a nice man in BBC Sherlock and overlook all the [expletive] moments he had?" Others also enjoyed the new version of the characters, with one posting: "Look I read the ENTIRE Sherlock Holmes canon when I was in middle school. I... LOVE Sherlock Holmes and everything to do with it. i think that #TheIrregulars is one of the MOST creative interpretations of the story and characters I have ever seen."

Have you been enjoying the series?

Have you tried watching the new series yet? The synopsis reads: "Set in Victorian London, the series follows a gang of troubled street teens who are manipulated into solving crimes for the sinister Doctor Watson and his mysterious business partner, the elusive Sherlock Holmes.

"As the crimes take on a horrifying supernatural edge and a dark power emerges, it'll be up to the Irregulars to come together to save not only London but the entire world."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.