Naya Rivera's posthumous role in Catwoman revealed in new trailer Naya tragically died in 2020 in a boating accident

Naya Rivera's final role comes in the form of Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One, and has been revealed in a new trailer.

The actress, who tragically died in a boating accident in July, 2020, voiced the part of Selina Kyle/Catwoman opposite Supernatural star Jensen Ackles. The former Glee star's voice can be heard in the trailer in character saying: "You could use a little fun."

WATCH: Naya Rivera voices Catwoman in final role - official trailer

Also starring in the film, which is due for release on 22 June this year, is Josh Duhamel, who plays Harvey Dent, Billy Burke, who plays James Gordon, and Troy Baker as the Joker.

Plenty of fans reacted to the trailer, released on YouTube, and took to the comments underneath to share their sadness at hearing the late star's voice. One fan said: "Naya! I miss you! Rest in peace!" While another said: "Naya as Catwoman," complete with love-hearts,

Naya tragically died in July 2020

Meanwhile, the cast of Glee reunited to honour Naya at this week's virtual GLAAD Awards. Singer Demi Lovato introduced former cast members Brittany Pierce, Amber Riley, Jane Lynch, Jenna Ushkowitz, Kevin McHale, Matthew Morrison and more.

The stars reunited on what was the 10th anniversary of Naya's character, Santana, coming out as gay in the show and took the opportunity to reflect on the positive impact the openly-gay character had on the LGBTQ+ community.

Naya drowned at Lake Piru on 8 July, whilst enjoying a day out with her son Josey. Naya and her little boy had rented a pontoon boat and were swimming together. After the boat was overdue for return, staff found Josey on board, but not Naya.

According to the Ventura Sheriff's Department, Naya's son was wearing a life vest, but she was not. The star's body was recovered five days later on 13 July by a search and rescue dive team.

