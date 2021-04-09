Alfonso Ribeiro reveals major update on Fresh Prince of Bel-Air spin-off The 90s sitcom is being remade into a new series

Alfonso Ribeiro has shared an exciting update on the upcoming spin-off series of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. The actor, who played Will Smith's cousin, Carlton Banks, in the hit 90s sitcom, revealed that the new series would be less of a reboot and more of a "reimagining" and we think it sounds brilliant!

MORE: Where are the stars of Fresh Prince of Bel-Air now?

In a recent interview with E!, Alfonso began: "I like to call it a reimagining", adding: "We sometimes throw a lot of things into one word, one concept. A reboot would be taking the actual show and characters and bringing it back. This is a totally different show."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Harry goes inside Fresh Prince of Bel-Air mansion with James Cordon

The actor added that the new series, which was confirmed to be in production last year and was inspired by a fan-made trailer that went viral, would veer away from the initial plot and have a completely different theme, with fans seeing a more serious approach to the story.

"It's not even based on the show," he added. "It's based on the theme song. It's a completely different thing. It's drama. It's not comedy. I have nothing to do with it so I don't really know anything more… But I actually appreciate it even more than a reboot. Let's take a concept and turn it into a different show."

MORE: Will Smith shares incredible rare photo with twin siblings – fans react

MORE: Will Smith to front brand new Netflix docu-series

Fresh Prince was huge in the 90s

Meanwhile, Will is also on board for the new show, which will be produced by his own company Westbrook Studios and Universal TV. Back in August 2020, Will also gave a glimpse into the new show: "As funny as the episodes are, there was a whole other layer that you couldn't do."

MORE: 74 must-watch movies to check out on Netflix this week

"In a one hour drama, you can do eight episode arcs! The dramatic version of these ideas means that you can use existing storylines, but it's not going to seem like you're redoing an episode, because the storyline's gonna be brand new from the dramatic perspective."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.