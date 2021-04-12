Midsomer Murders: viewers saying same thing about guest star Are you watching the new series?

Midsomer Murders continued on Sunday evening and fans couldn't wait to settle down on the sofa and see more countryside drama unfold.

It seems the second episode in series 22, The Stitcher Society, had viewers all discussing the same thing when it came to a guest star on the show, actor Keith Allen.

MORE: Nick Hendrix responds to co-star's claims of 'ruining' filming on Midsomer Murders

Taking to social media, many were convinced that Keith's character, Harry Marx, was the perpetrator behind the killings of Reuben Tooms, due to the 'baddie' roles the actor has previously played.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Real-life detective breaks down favourite TV crime dramas

One person wrote: "The murderer is 100% that flirty estate agent. Or Keith Allen because it is ALWAYS Keith Allen #MidsomerMurders." A second person said: "Keith Allen is always the baddie, so.... #midsomermurders," while a third tweeted: "The killer is Keith Allen! #midsomermurders."

The synopsis for the episode read: "A local outcast who was controversially acquitted of murder years previously is the latest inductee into a post-operative heart rehab club. However following his arrival, some of the members' dreams of a second chance at life begin being cut short."

MORE: Midsomer Murders star admits he 'hates' one element of the new episode

MORE: Where are former Midsomer Murders cast members now? Find out here...

Did you guess the murderer correctly?

It turns out, it was local estate agent Mimi Dagmar, played by Ted Lasso and Sex Education star Hannah Waddingham, who DCI John Barnaby and DS Jamie Winter were after. Mimi was responsible for murdering Reuben Tooms, Georgie Tremayne and Mack McInally and Viola (her former business partner) five years prior and was outed as the murderer at the end of the episode.

MORE: Viewers have one complaint about new episode of Midsomer Murders

Viewers were equally impressed with Hannah's guest-appearance in the show as well as Keith's. A fan said on Twitter: "@hanwaddingham delivering the perfect performance as Mimi, absolute riot!! Great Sunday night TV! #midsomermurders."

Star of the show Neil Dudgeon recently opened up about loving his time on the show, which began ten years ago. He told ITV: "It's a fantastic job – wonderful crew, beautiful locations, great scripts, marvellous guests, great fun and nice catering… What more could one ask for?"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.