Viewers have one complaint about new episode of Midsomer Murders Sunday night's showing certainly got fans talking

Viewers were delighted when series 21 of Midsomer Murders resumed last week after a year-long hiatus caused by the pandemic. But it seems the new series, which was filmed in 2019, left some fans all discussing the same thing.

Sunday night's episode, With Baited Breath, encourage viewers to take to social media to share their exasperation that the mystery was "obvious", despite loving the show in general.

One person summed it up by tweeting: "Possibly the most obvious killer ever on #midsomermurders tonight, but fun all the same looking out for how they'd trip themselves up. Good story as usual from Jeff Povey. Definitely the best of the current writers."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Real-life detective breaks down favourite TV crime dramas

A second echoed this, writing: "Well, I wished the culprit wasn't quite as obvious as it turned out to be (I love to overcomplicate), but I enjoyed that nonetheless! #MidsomerMurders."

A third said: "Loved this episode of #Midsomermurders but I worked out the murder in the first five minutes!!!", as a fourth agreed, commenting: "Solved it within minutes! #MidsomerMurders."

Viewers said they guessed the murderer instantly!

Despite the apparent easy storyline, the episode in general went down a treat with devoted fans of the show. DCI John Barnaby (Neil Dudgeon) and DS Jamie Winter once again had a task on their hands of solving a murder, this time at a fishing event gone wrong.

The catch is interrupted by a Tough Mudder-style running event – which then gets called off, pulling John Barnaby on the scene to investigate the sabotage along with ex-copper Artie Blythe, who ends up having more to hide than he lets on.

Star of the show Neil Dudgeon recently opened up about loving his time on the show, which began ten years ago. He told ITV: "It's a fantastic job – wonderful crew, beautiful locations, great scripts, marvellous guests, great fun and nice catering… What more could one ask for?"

