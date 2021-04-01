Who is Lady Pamela Hicks? Meet the monarch's childhood friend Lady Pamela Hicks is appearing on ITV's My Years with The Queen

With the Queen's 95th birthday just around the corner, there are a number of events and celebrations on the TV schedule to mark the occasion and honour the monarch.

On Thursday evening, ITV are airing a one-off documentary special on Her Majesty by one of her childhood friends and closest confidantes.

Lady Pamela Hicks will be fronting this special episode, revealing many of her memories from growing up with the Queen and being part of the royal family. Before settling down to watch the programme, find out a bit more about Lady Pamela below…

WATCH: The Queen and Prince Philip's enduring love story

Who is Lady Pamela Hicks?

Lady Pamela Hicks has been close with the Queen for many years. She is the daughter of Lord Louis Mountbatten and the great great-granddaughter of Queen Victoria. This makes Pamela the cousin of Prince Philip and second cousin to the Queen.

Not only is the 91-year-old a member of the royal family, she is considered a close friend and confidante of the monarch. Pamela was one of Her Majesty's bridesmaids in 1947, before going to serve as her lady-in-waiting.

Lady Pamela is a widow to interior designer David Nightingale Hicks who died in 1998. The couple were married for many years. At their wedding in 1960, Princess Anne served as one of her bridesmaids.

Together, Lady Pamela and David had three children, Edwina Victoria Hicks, Ashley Louis David Hicks and India Amanda Caroline Hicks.

Pamela Hicks in fronting ITV's My Years with The Queen

What has Lady Pamela Hicks said about The Queen?

The ITV programme will see Lady Pamela reveal intimate and personal details about their bond, as well as Pamela's immense respect and admiration for the monarch. In a teaser clip, Lady Pamela, who refers to the Queen as Lillibet, can be heard saying: "The Queen’s life has been entirely dictated by her sense of duty.

"It's a word that's barely used and certainly not understood but duty was good. It gave you a goal. She is an amazing person. There's such inner strength there. And she has just remained like that throughout her life."

Lady Pamela Hicks is a childhood friend and confidant of Her Majesty

Lady Pamela Hicks: My Years with The Queen

Lady Pamela will be appearing on screens on Thursday 1 April for a one-off documentary special on ITV titled My Years with The Queen. In the show, Pamela will be discussing her extraordinary life alongside the monarch – revealing insightful memories and warm moments throughout their many years together.

The synopsis for the show reads: "In this one-off documentary for ITV, Lady Pamela Hicks talks for the first time on television about her incredible life growing up within the royal family and her close relationship with the Queen.

"She is uniquely placed to document her memories of her years with the Queen, whether as her childhood friend, bridesmaid or as her Lady in Waiting."

My Years with The Queen airs Thursday 1 April, 9pm on ITV.

