Unforgotten to return for season five after shocking finale Warning, major spoilers ahead for season four finale

For what will come as a surprise to many following the shocking events of Unforgotten season four, the hit show will be returning for a fifth season!

MORE: Unforgotten season 4 finale review: well, that happened

In a statement, ITV confirmed the exciting news while saying goodbye to Nicola Walker, who exited the show after her character, Cassie Stuart, was killed in a car crash in Monday night's finale.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sunny will have a new partner in crime for season five

The statement read: "ITV would like to thank Nicola Walker for playing the brilliant role of Cassie Stuart in four series of Unforgotten which has become one of the best-loved and most critically acclaimed police dramas on TV. Nicola and writer Chris Lang decided that Cassie's story would come to an end last night, but that Unforgotten would continue, in series five, with a new case, and a new 'Partner in Crime' for DI Sunny Khan."

Cassie Stuart was killed off in the season finale

It continued: "This fourth series has had a record-breaking season posting its highest viewing figures. For episodes 1-5 the series has averaged 7.5 million viewers based on seven day consolidated data, which is up by 1.6m viewers and 26% on the last series. The audience for the launch episode stands at 9.5m viewers after 28 days, across all platforms and repeats, up from the overnight audience by a massive 4.4million viewers."

Her character died in a car accident

Fans were understandably devastated by the finale episode, which saw Cassie die as a result of her injuries in a random accident, while her best pal Sunny Khan went on to work out the murderer of Matthew Walsh. Taking to Twitter, one person wrote: "Heartbroken. Cassie and Sonny are my favourite detective team and I’ve been glued to the TV through all seasons. Utterly devastated."

MORE: Unforgotten season four: why did DCI Cassie Stuart leave the police?

MORE: Unforgotten star Sanjeev Bhaskar solves major mystery on show

Another added: "I only discovered #Unforgotten in lockdown last year. Binged them all and they're outstanding TV. The acting, the complex characters, the storylines and twists & turns can be so bloody brutal but are so bloody well written! I'm absolutely heartbroken at tonight's s4 finale."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.