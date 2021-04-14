The Repair Shop cancel latest episode – find out why The BBC have had to make a number of schedule changes recently

The Repair Shop will not air its latest episode on Wednesday 14 April. The BBC restoration programme, which recently returned for a new series, usually airs in its primetime slot of 8pm on a Wednesday evening, however, tonight's schedule looks a little different.

Instead, the highly-anticipated MasterChef final will be shown in its place after the cooking show, fronted by John Torode and Gregg Wallace, was forced to come off air on Friday evening following the passing of HRH the Duke of Edinburgh.

Fortunately, fans of The Repair Shop can get their fix in the afternoon thanks to daytime repeats on BBC one.

BBC confirmed the return of the MasterChef final in a tweet on Tuesday, after fans were left wondering when they'd be able to see who is crowned this series' winner. Fans were pleased to hear that the show was going ahead, with one writing: "Good! About time!" Another added: "FINALLY! Alexina for the win."

On Friday, a spokesperson for broadcaster said: "With the sad news that HRH Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh, has died, there is now special coverage across all BBC networks to mark his life of extraordinary public service and planned scheduling has been suspended."

The MasterChef final is airing on Wednesday night

The MasterChef final will see three contestants, Alexina, Mike and Tom, battle it out to win over Gregg Wallace and John Torode with their incredible creations.

Meanwhile, fans of The Repair Shop will be pleased to hear that next week will see the schedule return to normal, with new episodes. The recent series was delayed as a result of the pandemic last year, but the team managed to film safely even during lockdown.

"The beauty is that we've got the brilliant team behind the cameras," presenter Jay Blades told HELLO! last year. "[They] worked out logistically how it would look like that we're still together but we're not together and adhering to social distancing."

