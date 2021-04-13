The Repair Shop's Steve Fletcher reveals sweet story of partner encouraging him to join show The horologist joined the show in 2017

The Repair Shop expert Steve Fletcher has revealed the sweet story behind his journey from working in his own clock and watch repair shop, to the well-known workshop on the BBC programme.

The horologist, who joined the much-loved show in 2017, admitted that when he was first approached by the BBC to contribute his expert knowledge and skills, he was sceptical.

MORE: The Repair Shop: Will Kirk celebrates huge milestone – and his fans are thrilled

"In 2016 I received an email from a company that I hadn't heard of asking if I would be interested in taking part in a brand new show," he began.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jay Blades talks delay in new series of The Repair Shop

"Not trusting anything that is on the internet, I nearly deleted it and would have done if my partner, Mel, hadn't stopped me saying that it all looks ok. I responded and a few moments later had a phone call from Shane who told me about the show and I agreed to appear on it."

And it wasn't long before he became a staple part of the team alongside Will Kirk and Jay Blades. He continued: "I started by doing two weeks but as soon as I said I could repair most small mechanical items I was asked to do more and so I became one of the core team."

MORE: Meet The Repair Shop presenter Steve Fletcher's family

MORE: Meet The Repair Shop's Julyan Wallis here

Steve with his partner, Mel

There's not much known as Steve's partner Mel, but the presenter has given a number of glimpses into his home life on social media. Back in November, Steve spoke about life in lockdown with Mel with a rare photo of the two of them.

MORE: The Repair Shop's Steve Fletcher delights fans with throwback to early career

In the post, which was a cute selfie of the pair, Steve wrote in the caption: "Mel and I are keeping up the daily walks back on home turf! Looking forward to settling down to watch @therepairshop this evening."

It seems Steve is a family man at heart, as his sister, Suzie, is also now a familiar face on The Repair Shop. On joining the show, Suzie told the BBC: "After several phone calls and a lot of reassurance from Steve I agreed to give it a go and joined the team [...] I'm so happy I did as this is one of the most enjoyable things I've ever been involved with."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.