Harry Styles' new film My Policeman: all we know about upcoming role so far The Watermelon Sugar singer is set to make waves in the acting world

Fans of Harry Styles are on a countdown until they can see the singer take to the big screen for his first major role in Olivia Wilde's film, Don't Worry Darling – but Harry is already working on his next acting project.

MORE: Harry Styles' £6.4million NY apartment will leave you speechless

The former One Director star is starring in a leading role once again, this time in the film adaptation of the novel My Policeman, written by Bethan Roberts. From what we know so far, it sounds brilliant – here's the low-down of the upcoming movie…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Harry Styles wins big at the Grammys

What is My Policeman about?

There's not yet been an official synopsis for the film released, but My Policeman is based on a novel of the same name so fans can expect the script to follow a similar plot.

The book is set in Brighton in 1957 and focuses on policeman Tom Burgess, who is gay but is forced to hide his sexuality due to the laws against homosexuality in that era. Tom meets schoolteacher Marion on Brighton beach and she soon falls in love with him.

However, the couple then face trouble when Tom meets museum curator Patrick Hazelwood, and he and Tom begin a love affair. Tom ends up marrying Marion due to societal standards of the time, but a messy love-triangle ensues and jealousy ends up creating friction between them, risking huge consequences in the process.

The film is an adaptaiton of Bethan Roberts book

Who stars in My Policeman?

My Policeman boasts an impressive cast. Harry is, of course, appearing as lead star Tom in the film, while The Crown's Emma Corrin will be playing Marion. There's been some speculation that Normal People star Paul Mescal could be taking on the role of Patrick, but it appears that the role has been given to Peaky Blinders and The Last Kingdom star David Dawson.

According to Daily Mail, an older version of Tom will be played by Linus Roache (A Call to Spy) while Rupert Everett will play older Patrick.

MORE: Olivia Wilde shares very rare photo of children amid Harry Styles romance

MORE: When is The Crown season five coming out?

Emma Corrin is also starring in the film

When is My Policeman out?

There's not yet an official release date for My Policeman as production and filming is reportedly only just underway. However, Amazon Studios have picked up the film so it's likely that fans will be able to stream the film sooner than if it were coming to theatres. Watch this space…

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.