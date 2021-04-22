Why Stacey Dooley isn't presenting Glow Up anymore Former Radio 1 DJ Maya Jama is now fronting the series

Hit BBC Three show Glow Up is back for a third series much to the delight of makeup lovers everywhere.

The competition show follows up and coming makeup artists from across the UK as they complete a series of challenges and compete to be named Britain's next big MUA.

However, fans will have spotted that Stacey Dooley, who hosted both series one and two, has not returned to join judges Dominic Skinner and Val Garland on the new episodes. Instead, former Radio One presenter Maya Jama is now fronting the series.

Stacey confirmed that she would be exiting the show in October last year as filming for the third series began. At the time she tweeted: "I won't be able to be a part of Glow Up series three."

She went on to praise the Glow Up team adding: "It was such an utter delight to work alongside Dom and Val. Total stars. And of course, a real treat to meet the artists, and appreciate their creativity!

"It's a show v close to my heart, and I wish everyone involved in the next gig, all the love in the world."

Maya hosts series three of Glow Up

While Stacey didn't elaborate on her reasons for leaving, it's possible that filming for the competition clashed with her brand new BBC One series called This Is MY House.

The former Strictly Come Dancing champion hosts the wacky new series which sees a panel of celebrities try to guess who the real owner of a house is out of four complete strangers.

Stacey is currently hosting BBC One's This Is MY House

Meanwhile, Maya has revealed that Stacey sent her a sweet message after learning that she had been named as the new host. Speaking to press about the new series, which launched on iPlayer on Tuesday 20 April, she gushed: "She said, 'Good luck, honey – you're going to smash it!'

"Like she's been amazing and she's doing incredible, incredible bits as usual anyway, so I think it was a nice crossover.

"I don't know why in the media and internet and TV world, people always want to try and be like, 'Hey how do you feel about this one and this one?' and pin people against each other but it's not that, it's not."

