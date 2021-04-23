Carey Mulligan pays emotional tribute to Helen McCrory after award win The actress won Best Female Lead for Promising Young Woman

Carey Mulligan paid tribute to the late Helen McCrory while accepting the award for Best Female Lead at the Film Independent Spirit Awards on Thursday.

The actress, who won for her role in Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman, made an appearance via video link and took the opportunity to remember Helen, who passed away last week, in her acceptance speech.

WATCH: Carey picked up her award for her role in Promising Young Woman

"I want to dedicate this award to a true independent spirit, an actress that I have looked up to and will continue to look up to for the rest of my career, Helen McCrory," Carey began, adding: "So thank you to her for everything she gave us."

Helen sadly passed away last week following a battle with cancer aged 52. Her husband, fellow actor Damian Lewis, announced the news on Twitter with a statement.

"I'm heartbroken to announce that after a heroic battle with cancer, the beautiful and mighty woman that is Helen McCrory has died peacefully at home, surrounded by a wave of love from friends and family," he wrote.

Carey accepted the award for Best Female Lead and took the opportunity to remember the late star

"She died as she lived. Fearlessly. God we loved her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives. She blazed so brightly. Go now, Little One, into the air, and thank you."

Many other celebrities have been paying tribute to Helen in the past week. Actor Matt Lucas tweeted: "Helen McCrory will be remembered not just for her remarkable stage and screen performances, but also for her selflessness and generosity. She and Damian were the motor driving FeedNHS, working tirelessly during the pandemic to raise millions for others. What a tremendous loss."

Harry Potter author JK Rowling also wrote a tribute on Twitter: "I'm devastated to learn of the death of Helen McCrory, an extraordinary actress and a wonderful woman who's left us far too soon. My deepest condolences to her family, especially her husband and children. Simply heartbreaking news."

