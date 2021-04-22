Motherland series three: all we know about BBC sitcom's return We can't wait!

Anna Maxwell Martin may have been on our screens in recent times as the wry and frankly suspicious Detective Chief Superintendent Patricia Carmichael, but we can't wait to have her back on screens next month as she reprises her brilliantly funny role as Julia in BBC sitcom, Motherland.

The comedy, which also stars Diane Morgan and Paul Ready, focuses on a group of friends navigating life of parenthood from sports day's to chaotic children's birthday parties.

Ahead of the new episodes, here's everything we know about series three from its release date to some new cast members…

Motherland series three is coming soon!

Who is starring in Motherland series three?

Anna Maxwell Martin returns as mum Julia, a former professional recently turned freelance who is juggling WFH with caring for two kids. Julia's closest friend is Liz, played by Diane Morgan, a single mum who is arguably a far-cry from the rest of the group on their approach to parenthood.

Amanda, played by Lucy Punch, is the 'It' mum of the group who likes to take control and pretend she has her whole life together. Tanya Moodie also stars as Meg, the larger-than-life character who keeps the group grounded, while Paul Ready will reprise his role as hapless stay-at-home dad Kevin.

The BBC recently announced that brand new character would be joining the show. Amanda's mum Felicity makes an appearance and it's safe to say she puts her daughter in check immediately with her Queen Bee status. Joanna Lumley will be portraying the part and we couldn't think of anyone better for the role.

What will Motherland series three be about?

Hot off the heels of the Christmas special, the gang returns for more crazy antics as they try to juggle work/life balance. There's no word yet on an official plot, but we're sure it'll be full of hilarious moments.

In the trailer, Felicity arrives on the scene and instantly scolds her daughter in a perfectly passive aggressive way; all the while Julia's life gets even more hectic as her mother's need for care increases.

When is Motherland series three on TV?

There's no official date on when Motherland series three will air, but it's been reported that the show will return to BBC Two in the spring. We can't wait!

