6 Gogglebox stars' partners who don't appear on show

Gogglebox stars feel like family - but for some of them there's a big part of their lives that we never see, their relationships with their partners! Since plenty of the cast appear on the show with their best friends, siblings or children, there are several significant others who don't feature on the show. Meet them here...

Lee's boyfriend Steve

Lee appears on the popular show with his best pal, Jenny, while his partner of 26 years, Steve, has occasionally sat off-camera while reading his book! Steve usually resides in Cyprus, and he and Lee visit one another regularly.

Pete's fiancé Paige

Pete shared the first-ever picture of his now-fiancée Paige Yeomans back in October as the pair snuggled up for a selfie on Instagram. He had captioned the photo: "My Mrs and best mate what more could I ask for, don’t worry @sophiesandiford1 you are a close second best friend."

Speaking about proposing back in February, he told his sister Sophie: "Yeah, I think... I feel like an even bigger responsibility. I don't know why. I'm going to have a wife." "Yes, you're going to have a wife," repeated Sophie.

Baasit Siddiqui's wife Melissa

Baasit's wife Melissa has never been seen on the show, and we imagine she's probably busy looking after their adorable two children, Amelia and Theo, while Baasit films with his dad and brothers!

Sid Siddiqui's wife

Sid’s wife of 40 years chose not to appear in the show, but she has appeared on Instagram from time to time! In a sweet snap of herself with her husband Sid and granddaughter Amelia, her son Baasit captioned the post:" I was trying to get a photo of all three of these guys staring at the camera and smiling! Dad is like a statue with that smile but Mum and Amelia we’re doing it on purpose. Each time one of them would smile the other would look the other way or swap! The Siddiqui ladies are a stubborn and cheeky bunch." We hope Mrs Siddiqui does appear on the show soon, she sounds hilarious!

Izzi Warner's boyfriend Grant

Grant rarely appears on social media (or indeed the show!) but Izzi often tells her sister hilarious anecdotes about their relationship while on camera. The pair also share two adorable children, son Bobby and daughter Bessie.

Ellie Warner's boyfriend Nat

We tell a lie! Ellie's boyfriend has appeared on the show once in the series' history, replacing Izzi when she was unable to join her sister. The pair recently had cause for celebrating after buying their first home together, and Ellie shared a snap of the house to celebrate, writing: "Soon to be our home… We're looking at exchanging [at the] end of May/June time. I'm so excited."

