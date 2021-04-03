Who is Saturday Night Live host Daniel Kaluuya dating? Find out all about his love life here...

Daniel Kaluuya has come far from his humble beginnings on Channel 4's Skins. The 32-year-old actor who recently earned an Academy Award nomination for his role in the Judas and the Black Messiah has now bagged a new badge of recognition - host of Saturday Night Live.

But how much do you know about the incredible actor when the cameras are off? Ahead of his performance on the NBC sketch show, here's everything you need to know about Daniel's love life...

Daniel is believed to be dating fellow Black British actress Amandla Crichlow. The two stars have been linked since 2017 and Amandla has appeared on the arm of the Oscar nominee for multiple red carpets over the years, including the NAACP Awards, the premiere of Black Panther, and the 2018 Oscars, when Daniel was last nominated for Best Actor for his performance in Jordan Peele's Get Out.

Daniel is dating fellow Brit Amandla Crichlow

However, you won't find the couple piling on the PDA on social media; Amandla doesn't even have Instagram. The low-key star, who works as both an actress and producer at Daniels production company, 59%, prefers to let her career speak for itself. Over the years she's worked on the likes of Prime Suspect and The Bill as an actress and Peaky Blinders, The Good Karma Hospital, and Curfew as a producer.

Likewise, Daniel himself has never spoken publicly about the relationship, preferring to keep his love life out of the spotlight.

Amandla accompanied Daniel to the premiere of Black Panther

What we do know about Amandla, though, is that she comes from quite the famous family. While her sister Lenora is also an actress, and has appeared in the likes of Black Mirror and Doctor Who, her father was a famous Black activist involved in one of the most important events in British Civil Rights history.

Frank Crichlow, who sadly passed away in 2010, owned the Notting Hill's Mangrove restaurant and was known as one of the Mangrove Nine, a group of Black activists who were arrested protesting against institutional racism in the police in the 1970s. The events were recently dramatised in Spike Lee's anthology series Small Axe.

