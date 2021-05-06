Who is Kate Humble's husband? The Escape to the Farm presenter has been married for nearly thirty years

When thinking nature and outdoor programmes, it's hard not to think of Kate Humble, who has been a regular on our TV screens since the early 2000s.

MORE: Escape to the Country star Jules Hudson's army career revealed

The presenter and wildlife expert can often be found next to her close friend and fellow broadcaster, Ben Fogle, but her husband is also an expert in the TV world. Get to know Kate's husband here…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Escape to the Country with Kate Humble!

Who is Kate Humble married to?

Escape to the Farm star Kate is married to Ludo Graham, a TV producer and director. Similar to Kate, Ludo has enjoyed success throughout his career and has acted as executive producer on a number of shows such as BBC's Rivers with Griff Rhys Jones, Museum of Life and BBC's Paddington Green.

Ludo also served as producer for the four-part docu-series The Choir on BBC Two which won the award for Best Feature at the 2007 BAFTA TV awards. Ludo and Kate reportedly met in the early 90s and tied the knot in 1992.

Do Kate and Ludo have children?

Kate has previously opened up about her decision to not have children and how her husband, Ludo, felt the same. The BBC presenter told The Mirror in 2016: "I just knew having children wasn’t for me. Luckily I married someone who agreed."

In 2008, the couple made the decision to move from London to Wye Valley in Wales along with their dogs, Teggy, Bella and Badger, and also run their own farm with sheep.

MORE: Escape to the Country's Alistair Appleton shares rare photo of husband for special reason

MORE: The surprising way Escape to the Country's Nicki Chapman began her career

Kate and Ludo married in 1992

What has Kate Humble said about her marriage?

Given the couple both work in the television industry, it's perhaps unsurprising that the two decided to work together on her recent series, Escape to the Farm.

Kate opened up to HELLO! about what it was like working with her hubby, who helped film their new show in 2020. "I was quite nervous – I think he was too – but without sounding like an overly adoring wife, he is very good at what he does and has been doing it for a very long time."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.