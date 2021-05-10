Escape to the Country presenters' children: Jules Hudson, Jonnie Irwin, Ginny Buckley and more See the cutest snaps of their children here...

The Escape To The Country presenters have been helping families find their dream countryside homes since 2002. But what do you know about their own families?

While you'll never see them on screen, the countryside-living experts are parents to some adorable children.

From Jonnie Irwin to Jules Hudson, see the cutest snaps of their kids here...

Ginny Buckley

Ginny Buckley is a proud mum-of-one to son Zak, who recently turned 11. Taking to Instagram to celebrate his birthday back in August, the 51-year-old posted a gorgeous photo of herself and her son on the beach. Alongside the snap, she wrote: "11 years ago today this amazing boy said hello to the world. He hasn't stopped making me smile since.

Ginny and her son Zak

"He's growing up way too quickly, but on the plus side, I can now borrow his cool trainers! Build a ladder to the stars my love. I'm so proud to be your Mama."

Jonnie Irwin

Jonnie Irwin shares three children with his wife, Jessica, who he married in 2016: two-year-old Rex and twin boys Cormac and Rafa who they welcomed last year.

Speaking to HELLO! about having three young sons at home back in December, Jonnie, 47, said: "It's been quite a rollercoaster. You could say I left it all quite late in life. A mate of mine said: 'Jonnie Irwin, late starter, big finisher,' and that is about right!"

Jonnie and his twins Cormac and Rafa

He also opened about the difficulties of working away from his family for Channel 4's A Place in the Sun, revealing that in future he would like to spend more time in the UK. He said: "I feel guilty not being here more to help, but Jess is the most flexible person in the world. She's very grounded and takes a really common-sense approach to things.

Jonnie is also father to two-year-old Rex

"Our lives have always been like this, but in the future I'd like to spend more time in the UK."

Jules Hudson

Jules Hudson and partner Tania Fitzgerald are parents to a little boy named Jack. While Jules rarely posts snaps of family life on social media, he has shared several snaps of his five-year-old Jack in the past, and he is such a cutie!

Jules shared this snap of him with son Jack and labrador Lolo

In an interview with the Express in 2018, the countryside-living expert said: "My perfect day is a nice, warm, sunny Sunday with myself, my wife, my son and our dogs all out gardening having a really lazy day."

Sonali Shah

Sonali Shah shares two beautiful children with husband Adarsh. While the presenter mostly keeps her family life private, she has been sharing her experience of homeschooling seven-year-old Ariana and four-year-old Rafi with her Instagram followers over the last year.

Sonali shared this emotional snap to Instagram

She also recently shared an emotional post as she and Rafi watched the historic moment Kamala Harris was inaugurated as US Vice-President. "He doesn't understand why we were watching this together...but one day he will…" she wrote.

