Escape to the Country star Sonali Shah shares very rare snap of children

Escape to the Country star Sonali Shah very rarely shares snaps of her two youngsters, Rafi, four, and Ariana, seven, on social media - but has broken her rule to share a sweet post of the pair enjoying her new book together - where the two of them are the main characters!

In the post, the brother and sister are sat looking at her new children's book, The Best Diwali Ever, and Sonali captioned the post: "After school surprise for the kids... Open book Diya lamp #BestDiwaliEver #advancecopy."

Sonali previously revealed that her book will be released in September, tweeting: "Beyond excited to announce I’ve written a children’s book. My words have been brought to life by the talented illustrator @chaayaprabhat. Can’t wait for you all to read it when it’s out in September."

The synopsis reads: "Peek into the magic of Diwali in this heart-warming picture book about Diwali, siblings and how very special this celebration can be. This year, Ariana has plans to make Diwali an extra special celebration, with yummy sweets, divas around the house, pretty clothes, fireworks and... the rangoli competition, of course... Everything would go perfectly to plan if it weren't for Rafi, her annoying little brother, always up to mischief...and always being clumsy! Will he ruin Diwali too?"

Sonali's two children read her new book

While the presenter mostly keeps her family life private, but Sonali did previously share this gorgeous selfie of her with her daughter Ariana when she was a newborn almost seven years ago.

The mum-of-two captioned the photo: "I took this photo almost 7 years ago... Ariana used to sleep on my shoulder... now she rests her head on my shoulder when she stands so tall next to little ol' me. My mum is right, there's nothing quite like having a daughter."

