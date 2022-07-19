Escape to the Country star Jules Hudson's army career revealed He is a man of many talents!

Jules Hudson is best known for presenting the much-loved series Greatest Escapes to the Country and Escape to the Country, but did you know that he was in the military before becoming a TV personality?

The presenter has previously opened up about his career in the military. After receiving a degree in Field Archaeology, he trained to be an officer at Sandhurst aged 23, the same place where Prince Harry did his own training.

He eventually decided not to pursue a career in the army and left to pursue a career in television. However, after ten years he was commissioned into the British Army with the Royal Monmouthshire Royal Engineers.

He opened up about returning to his role in 2017, telling the Express: "Last year, I went back again to be commissioned in the Royal Engineers and that was the bravest thing I’ve ever done.

Jules Hudson originally trained for a career in the military

It was pretty daunting. I did come out the other end okay but most of my comrades were half my age."

He also spoke to the Daily Post about whether he wished he'd stayed in the military, to which he explained: "Funnily enough, I went back last year and got my commission, 25 years late. I’m now a Second Lieutenant in the Army Reserve."

Jules is now best-known for his presenting career

Jules lives in Hertfordshire with his partner, Tania Fitzgerald, and their young son, Jack. The pair also share two Labradors, Teddy and Iolo. According to Jules' website, the show's host is also a "keen countryman and craftsman".

It reads: "Jules spends his spare time renovating his period home and garden in Herefordshire and rescuing old furniture."

