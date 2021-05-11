7 things you didn't know about Call the Midwife Fan of the show? Check out these facts you might have missed…

Series ten of Call the Midwife is well underway and the BBC drama continues to be as popular as ever.

The series, which stars Helen George and Stephen McGann, first aired back in 2021 and has built up quite the fanbase. If you love the show, then check out these facts that you may not have known about Call the Midwife...

The 2021 Christmas special is already being filmed

If you're loving series ten and not wanting the show to come to an end, then fear not as there's plenty of Call the Midwife content to look forward to as the cast and crew are already filming the 2021 Christmas special! And due to the issues with coronavirus last year, the show is now doing something it's never done.

In a recent video from on-set, Laura Main revealed that it was the first time that they had filmed the series while a previous season was on air! She said: "We're back! We're filming series 11, and series ten has just aired so it's an unusual situation, we're not normally airing and filming at the same time but what a boost."

The Christmas special is a big event in the Call the Midwife calendar

The newest addition to Nonnatus House has a very famous family

Nonnatus House's newest midwife recruit is played by actress Megan Cusack – and if you don't already recognise her, you'll definitely recognise her family. Her uncle is none other than A-List actor Jeremy Irons, who is married to her aunt, theatre star Sinéad Cusack. Small world!

Megan Cusack joined the show in series ten

There's a heartwarming true-story behind the creation of the show

Call the Midwife's screenwriter Heidi Thomas was said to be inspired to create the drama for a heartwarming reason. When she suffered with an illness after welcoming her son, Dominic, she was compelled to bring it to the screen in honour of the medical care she received.

Heidi Thomas is the writer and creator of the show

There's an Oscar-winner among the Call the Midwife cast

Remember Nurse Patience Mount? She hasn't been in the show since 2017, but you'll probably know her best now as Oscar-winning director and writer Emerald Fennell.

Since appearing on Call the Midwife, she has gone on to achieve huge success with her writing credits in Killing Eve and the film Promising Young Woman, as well as her acting work in The Crown – in which she played Camilla Parker Bowles.

Emerald Fennell played Nurse Patience 'Patsy' Mount

The show has some royal fans!

Speaking of the Duchess of Cornwall, it turns out that Camilla is a big fan of the midwifery drama and a DVD of the festive special would traditionally be sent to Sandringham at Christmas. Kate Middleton is also said to be an avid watcher.

Camilla is a fan of the show

One scene from the show is used for educational purposes

The show has often been praised for raising awareness on particular issues regarding childbirth. In the first season, Chummy Browne (played by Miranda Hart) helped deliver a baby who was breech.

The scene, which took a whole day to film, was commended for its accurate portrayal and was even used for teaching purposes, according to the Radio Times, by trainee obstetricians.

One scene in particular featuring Chummy received praise

Fans can visit the set and take part in a Call the Midwife walking tour

Call the Midwife film in a number of locations including London and a studio in Surrey, but there's one part of the country where they film on location and viewers can even visit.

The Chatham Historic Dockyard in Kent is very picturesque, with cobbled streets and period buildings for the show's team to work with.

Fans can visit the set in Kent for a Call the Midwife walking tour

The dockyard even offers special Call the Midwife walking tours for fans of the show to explore the location further. The website reads: "Walk in the footsteps of Nurse Trixie Franklin, Sister Julienne and Dr Turner and explore where the real drama happens. The walking tour is led by your very own costumed midwife.

