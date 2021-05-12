Netflix's upcoming biopic series Halston criticised for 'inaccuracies' Halston's family have spoken out against the Ewan McGregor drama

The family of late fashion designer Halston have spoken out against the upcoming Netflix biopic series of life, which sees Ewan McGregor take on the titular role.

MORE: Everything you need to know about Ewan McGregor's new series Halston

Halston's relatives put out a statement to PR Newswire branding the new series as "inaccurate" and a "fictionalised account" of his life.

"The Halston Archives and Family were not consulted on the upcoming Netflix series," the statement began. "The Halston Archives remains the only definitive and comprehensive source on the man and his legacy as the personally appointed custodian of his private papers and effects."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Netflix's Halston - official trailer

The five-part series, out on Friday 14 May, sees Ewan play the legendary fashion designer Roy Halston Frowick, commonly known as Halston, in a drama biopic detailing his rise to fame and turbulent life living in New York in the 1970s and 80s.

Halston, who died in 1990 of AIDs-related cancer, was considered a phenomenon in the 1970s fashion scene and his early work included designing the iconic pillar-box hat for Jacqueline Kennedy at President John F. Kennedy's inauguration in 1961. He was close friends with other icons of the twentieth century including Liza Minelli, Andy Warhol and Bianca Jagger.

MORE: This Outlander star is fronting a brand new ITV drama series – details

MORE: Lupin Part 2's official trailer is here – and it looks brilliant

Ewan McGregor plays the title role in the biopic series

The five-part drama is produced by Ryan Murphy, known for his work on American Horror Story and the American Crime Story anthology series.

Starring alongside Ewan is Rebecca Dayan as Elsa Peretti, Krysta Rodriguez as Liza Minnelli and Rory Culkin as Joel Schumacher.

MORE: What's new to Netflix this week? 7 great new shows and films to watch

The official synopsis reads: "The limited series Halston follows the legendary fashion designer, as he leverages his single, invented name into a worldwide fashion empire that's synonymous with luxury, sex, status and fame, literally defining the era he lives in, 1970s and '80s New York — until a hostile takeover forces him to battle for control of his most precious asset… the name Halston itself."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.