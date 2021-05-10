Viewers spot one problem in Netflix's new true-crime series Sons of Sam Fans have noticed a bit of a pattern...

In the world of true-crime shows, the latest on everyone's watch list is Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness.

Many are loving watching the Netflix documentary series and the show has remained firmly within the top ten trending titles on the streaming platform ever since its release earlier this month.

But while viewers are enjoying delving into the notorious murder investigation that shocked the world in the late 1970s, others have pointed out one particular issue within the four episodes, and are beginning to notice a pattern.

WATCH: Official trailer for Netflix's new true-crime series Sons of Sam

Many observed that the true-crime series, like others before it, highlight the issues that authorities have had in investigating such high-profile cases. One person summed it up on Twitter: "Watching #sonsofsam on @netflix honestly the running theme in all these true crime documentaries is that law enforcement didn't sufficiently do their job."

A second viewer wrote: "Common theme in all these serial killer documentaries. Police don't want to uncover the truth. They want to cover [themselves] #SonsOfSam." Meanwhile, a third said on social media: "Watching this #SonsOfSam thing on #Netflix and it is so frustrating but not in the way I think it's supposed to be.

"Think I'm supposed to be appalled that they didn't investigate all these shocking circumstantial connections, but instead I'm underwhelmed and unconvinced."

Are you watching the new true-crime series?

The four episodes focus on an infamous investigation that became a lifelong obsession for journalist, Maury Terry, who sought to seek the truth behind a string of murders at the hands of David Berkowitz in 1970s America. The case dominated US news headlines at the time – but it was journalist Maury who thought there was a sinister, darker side to the story.

Netflix's synopsis for Sons of Sam reads: "While the arrest and conviction of David Berkowitz brought the nightmare to an end for many New Yorkers, for journalist and Ultimate Evil author Maury Terry, the real mystery was just beginning.

"Terry, convinced Berkowitz had not acted alone, would go on to spend decades attempting to prove that the web of darkness behind the murders went deeper than anyone imagined – and his pursuit of that elusive truth would eventually cost him everything."

