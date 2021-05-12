Good Morning Britain viewers shocked as royal death accidentally announced The presenters had been talking to Vinnie Jones about grief when the mistake occurred

Good Morning Britain viewers were surprised on Wednesday morning as Alastair Campbell accidentally spoke about "the Queen's death" before realising his mistake.

MORE: Ben Shephard makes epic royal gaffe amid Prince William and Kate's anniversary celebrations

During the breakfast show, the presenter had been chatting to Vinnie Jones when he said: "We talked a lot about Prince Philip after the death of the Queen." He then noted his mistake shortly afterwards, saying: "Can I just say something, I think I may have accidentally announced the death of the Queen. I meant Prince Philip of course."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Alastair Campbell accidentally said 'the Queen's death' on GMB

His co-star, Susanna Reid, was quick to reassure him, saying: "I think people understood exactly what you meant." Although it was clear that Alastair misspoke, many took to Twitter to discuss the gaff, with one writing: "Alastair Campbell just accidentally announced the death of the Queen on #GMB," while another added: "@campbellclaret accidentally announces death of the queen! (He did apologise) #PrincePhilip #queen #gmb. Queen calls up GMB to confirm she is still very much alive!"

MORE: Princess Beatrice's husband has cutest reaction to Cambridges' home video

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan congratulate William and Kate on their anniversary

Alastair and Susanna were speaking to Vinnie about dealing with grief when the slip-up occurred, who was explaining about why he was sharing his experience after losing his wife Tanya. He said: "Sometimes I think we need to put our head up and help others... It was time for me to explain to other people, and especially lads, to get help. It's not a shameful thing.

Alastair apologised for the mishap

"People said to me, 'Keep swinging,' and I have kept swinging. I've tried to keep the weight of it. The weight of grief is just massive... and you're fighting it off every day. I've worked a lot with charities in the last two years now, and I want people to know that they can get help."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.