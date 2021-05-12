Good Morning Britain viewers shocked as royal death accidentally announced 

Emmy Griffiths
Alastair Campbell quickly apologised for the slip-up
Good Morning Britain viewers were surprised on Wednesday morning as Alastair Campbell accidentally spoke about "the Queen's death" before realising his mistake.
MORE: Ben Shephard makes epic royal gaffe amid Prince William and Kate's anniversary celebrations
During the breakfast show, the presenter had been chatting to Vinnie Jones when he said: "We talked a lot about Prince Philip after the death of the Queen." He then noted his mistake shortly afterwards, saying: "Can I just say something, I think I may have accidentally announced the death of the Queen. I meant Prince Philip of course."
WATCH: Alastair Campbell accidentally said 'the Queen's death' on GMB
His co-star, Susanna Reid, was quick to reassure him, saying: "I think people understood exactly what you meant." Although it was clear that Alastair misspoke, many took to Twitter to discuss the gaff, with one writing: "Alastair Campbell just accidentally announced the death of the Queen on #GMB," while another added: "@campbellclaret accidentally announces death of the queen! (He did apologise) #PrincePhilip #queen #gmb. Queen calls up GMB to confirm she is still very much alive!"
MORE: Princess Beatrice's husband has cutest reaction to Cambridges' home video
MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan congratulate William and Kate on their anniversary
Alastair and Susanna were speaking to Vinnie about dealing with grief when the slip-up occurred, who was explaining about why he was sharing his experience after losing his wife Tanya. He said: "Sometimes I think we need to put our head up and help others... It was time for me to explain to other people, and especially lads, to get help. It's not a shameful thing.
Alastair apologised for the mishap
"People said to me, 'Keep swinging,' and I have kept swinging. I've tried to keep the weight of it. The weight of grief is just massive... and you're fighting it off every day. I've worked a lot with charities in the last two years now, and I want people to know that they can get help."
Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.