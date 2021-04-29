Prince Harry and Meghan congratulate Prince William and Kate on milestone wedding anniversary The Cambridges are celebrating ten years of marriage

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have congratulated the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on their tenth wedding anniversary, HELLO! can reveal. Harry and Meghan sent their well wishes to William and Kate in private.

The Cambridges celebrated ten years of marriage on Thursday 29 April and in honour of their milestone, they released two new stunning portraits taken at home in Kensington Palace earlier this week.

The photos, which were shared on the eve of their wedding anniversary, showed William and Kate looking incredibly loved-up. Although the royals generally keep PDA to a minimum, they were seen sweetly embracing in both photos. Kate, 39, looked gorgeous in her Avery floral print dress by Ghost, which she previously wore during a trip to Pakistan in 2019.

Harry and Meghan aren't the only family members to send their congratulations. William's father Prince Charles and his wife Camilla also reposted one of the official portraits on their Twitter account, alongside the caption, "Wishing The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge a very happy 10th wedding anniversary," as well as a party popper emoji.

The Queen was one of the first to publicly congratulate William and Kate. A message on her official Twitter account read: "Wishing The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge a very happy wedding anniversary. Today marks ten years since Their Royal Highnesses exchanged vows at Westminster Abbey."

The intimate photos were taken at Kensington Palace by Chris Floyd

Camera Press photographer Chris Floyd had the honour of taking the portraits and said: "The day I visited Cambridge for the first time in my life was also the day I was approached to photograph the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for their tenth wedding anniversary.

"It was a thrill to spend some time with them at Kensington Palace, especially as the Duchess is a rather keen photographer."

Harry and Meghan sent their congratulations in private

One detail also reveals that the photos were taken when William and Kate's children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were at school or nursery. The Duke's watch showed that the picture was taken at 11:39am, the perfect time for the royal couple's photoshoot as they could enjoy it and be more relaxed without having to look after their children.

