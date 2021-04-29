Princess Beatrice's husband has cutest reaction to Cambridges' home video William and Kate released the touching video on Thursday afternoon

Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi has reacted to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridges' new video in the sweetest way.

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan congratulate Prince William and Kate on milestone wedding anniversary

On Thursday afternoon, the royal couple released a never-before-seen home video featuring their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to mark their tenth wedding anniversary.

Shortly after the video was posted to the Cambridges' official Instagram account, Edoardo took to the comment section to reveal how much he enjoyed watching the clip, leaving a simple red heart emoji.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Cambridges' heart-melting home video

The 39-second video, which was shot by filmmaker Will Warr, showed the Cambridges enjoying some family time at their country home, Anmer Hall in Norfolk, and taking part in fun activities like toasting marshmallows over an open fire and taking part in leisurely walks on the beach.

MORE: Kate Middleton's adorable new dog makes surprising cameo in anniversary video

"Thank you to everyone for the kind messages on our wedding anniversary. We are enormously grateful for the 10 years of support we have received in our lives as a family. W & C," the message on social media read.

The video comes after Prince William and Kate Middleton also released two beautiful portraits on the eve of their milestone wedding anniversary. The couple, who were photographed at home at Kensington Palace, look so loved-up in the intimate shots, and while they generally keep PDA to a minimum, they were pictured sweetly embracing.

William and Kate also shared this portrait

MORE: The hidden detail in Prince William and Kate Middleton's anniversary picture you missed

Meanwhile, Beatrice and Edoardo will mark their first wedding anniversary later this year, after marrying in a surprise Windsor ceremony last July, in front of a handful of their closest friends and family members.

Beatrice and Edoardo tied the knot in 2020

The couple were forced to scrap plans for a guest list of hundreds of people with a reception at Buckingham Palace on 29 May due to the coronavirus pandemic, and a statement has revealed that the final ceremony included only "close family".

Princess Beatrice's grandmother the Queen and the late Duke of Edinburgh attended the service. Her parents Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew are also believed to have joined the couple on their big day, alongside Beatrice's sister Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank.

While her cousins Prince William and Prince Harry will have been on the initial guest list, as well as their partners Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, it's not known whether they attended.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.