Mike Tindall reveals what royal family did after Prince Philip's funeral 

Mike Tindall joined Good Morning Britain on Friday, and opened up about attending the funeral of his wife Zara's grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh.

MORE: Mike Tindall details the devastating impact isolation has had on his parents

Speaking to Kate Garraway and Ben Shepherd, the retired rugby player revealed that he was full of admiration for the Queen, while admitting that they weren't able to be with her following the funeral. He said: "That's what she does, she leads my example. I say it was amazing to see but I didn't really want to see it, everyone's seen it now. Even after the funeral it was like, 'Right you all need to leave,' so you didn't get to have that supportive side afterwards."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Mike opened up about Prince Philip's funeral

He continued: "I think the way that the funeral was planned and run was exceptional. It was seeing his carriage ponies and the gloves and the sugar cube box and all of that lined up, I think if he was looking down - being in the middle of the pandemic where it was a bit more lowkey - he would have been a bit more happy with it, while the rest of us would probably have liked it to have been more of a celebration."

READ: Mike Tindall shares his love for the Queen after 'leading an example' at Prince Philip's funeral

READ: Mike Tindall shares rare update on one-month-old son Lucas

Mike and Zara have had a busy time recently following the arrival of their third child, son Lucas. Speaking on the latest episode of his podcast The Good, The Bad & The Rugby, he told co-hosts Alex Payne and James Haskell: "There's not much going on. Just newborn, a month-old, same old stuff. Feeding, bum wiping, but otherwise all good."

Mike opened up about the service

Speaking about his weekend with his other children, Mia, seven, and Lena, two, Mike added: "Tell you what I did do at the weekend because it was sunny and windy. I thought it'd be a great idea to take four children kite flying on Mitch Common so I spent three hours untangling strings.

"It was the most stressful three hours of my life and I was just shouting at children as they were running around uncrossing strings."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.