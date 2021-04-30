Piers Morgan issues warning to Good Morning Britain replacement 

Piers Morgan has replied to a tweet revealing that Alastair Campbell will be temporarily presenting Good Morning Britain while offering some advice about the gig.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Alastair wrote: "So weird to be wearing suit and tie. Been in at @GMB checking the presenter chair and seeing if I can cope with the tech! And no I am NOT the new @piersmorgan BUT I will be presenting alongside @susannareid100 May 10-12 thru Mental Health Awareness Week.

"In addition to usual news, views and interviews hoping to draw attention to MH Issues which GMB have long championed. But also keen to get stuck in on all the big political stories post May 6 elections. No piano! Wish I’d been on this a.m!"

Piers left the show in March

Good Morning Britain's official Twitter replied, writing: "Welcome to the team! We can't wait for some fiery debates, don't hold back," to which Piers cheekily wrote: "I'd hold back @campbellclaret..."

Piers shocked fans over his decision to quit the ITV breakfast show back in March following his row over Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's divisive Oprah Winfrey interview. At the time, ITV confirmed in a statement: "Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain. ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add."

It was later revealed that Meghan herself had formally complained to the broadcaster about Piers' comments. According to PA, the complaint is understood to focus on how Piers' comments may affect the issue of mental health generally and those attempting to deal with their own problems.

