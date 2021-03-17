Call the Midwife shares major update about season ten We can't wait for Call the Midwife to be back on our screens!

After months of waiting, it looks like Call the Midwife will be back on our screens soon, as it has been confirmed that filming has been completed for season ten!

MORE: Call the Midwife season ten: everything we know so far

The official Facebook page for the hit show shared an updated in late February confirming the exciting news with a snap of the Turner family, which read: "Behind-scenes exclusive! The Turners celebrate the end of filming!! Hello all! We just LOVE this pic from last weeks final shooting day!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Stephen McGann on why Call the Midwife is so important

"When the Turners filmed their last scenes for Series 10, they wanted to mark the occasion with a rare family photo! Young Teddy (Ned Shaw) had already left by that point, but the rest of the brood were present when the cameras finally wrapped up for the season: Stephen McGann (Dr Turner), Max Macmillan (Timothy Turner), Laura Main (Shelagh Turner), April Rae Hoang (May) and Alice Brown (Angela). Check out those hip Sixties outfits on the girls!"

MORE: Former Call the Midwife star reveals worst thing about character being killed off

MORE: Helen George shares first photo back on Call the Midwife set

In a previous post, they wrote: "On behalf of everybody at Call the Midwife, we are delighted to confirm that you'll be able to see all of our hard work very soon... so stay tuned!"

We can't wait for season ten!

Fans were delighted with the news, with one writing: "I can’t wait. It amazes me that every episode contains so many storylines. The writers are incredibly talented but then the wonderful cast bring it all to life. I think I’ve cried in every episode."

Another added: "I am so excited. I cannot wait. Well done to each and every one of you, it means the world to me. More so now than ever. In these lonely times I cannot wait to have my dearest friends back with me."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.