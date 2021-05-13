ITV's Innocent: the story so far ahead of new series Katherine Kelly is the lead star in series two

It's been a few years since Innocent last appeared on our screens. The four-part drama aired its first series in 2018, with Lee Ingleby and Hermione Norris leading the cast, bringing to life the story of an innocent person accused of a heinous crime. And now, the show is back with another gripping plot.

Although the second instalment from Innocent will focus on a brand new story and new characters, the basis of the drama remains true to form. Here's the story of ITV's Innocent so far and what to expect from the new episodes…

ITV's Innocent returns for series two

In series one, Line of Duty star Lee Ingleby plays the troubled David Collins – a man wrongly accused of killing his wife, Tara. David's then released from prison after seven years due to being acquitted on a legal technicality, but he continues to protest his innocence and fight to uncover the truth.

Upon leaving prison, David begins a new life with the help of his brother, Phil, who gives him money and new place to live. However (spoiler alert!), it then transpires that Phil was doing this under false pretences, as he was in fact the man who killed Tara with a hammer, after he made a pass at her which she rejected.

Lee Ingleby played the wrongly accused David in series one

What is Innocent series two about?

Series two looks equally as gripping. It will focus on school teacher Sally Wright (Katherine Kelly), who had allegedly been having an affair with 16-year-old student Matty Taylor. Matty is then brutally murdered, and suspicion immediately falls on Sally.

Unlike series one, viewers of series two will know straight away that Sally is innocent as evidence is brought forward that enables her freedom, but doesn't repair her reputation. The four episodes will detail Sally's journey in piecing her life back together again after losing everything – her job, husband and home.

Katherine Kelly leads the cast in series two

Who stars in Innocent series two?

As well Katherine Kelly, who's also known and loved for her roles in Criminal, Coronation Street and Liar, many other big TV names are in the cast of Innocent series two.

Marcella's Jamie Bamber will play Katherine's estranged husband, Sam, while Press actor Priyanga Burford plays his new partner. Shaun Dooley (It's A Sin, The Stranger) and Amy-Leigh Hickman also appear.

When is Innocent series two out?

Innocent series two airs on Monday 17 May at 9pm on ITV. You can catch up with series one on the ITV Hub.

