Carol Klein's never-ending garden is breathtaking - see it here

Carol Klein's never-ending garden is breathtaking

Gardening expert and TV presenter Carol Klein is back on screens this week with new episodes of her Channel 5 series, Gardening With Carol Klein which sees her invite viewers into the grounds of her countryside home, Glebe Cottage.

The breathtaking garden has been 43 years in the making and has often been used as a filming location for many of gardening expert's other shows, including Gardner's World.

Recently Carol has been taking to Instagram to show off some of the amazing parts of the garden viewers don't see on screen.

WATCH: Carol Klein's garden is truly breathtaking

Carol and her husband Neil moved to the Devon property in 1978 and raised their two daughters there. Today, Carol and Neil share their home with their two cats, Sylvie and Slyvester, who often make appearances on Carol's Instagram.

Since her garden is so large, Carol has plenty of space to grow fruit and vegetable, including courgettes, pumpkins and onions. In one video posted last summer, Carol showed off her stunning harvest, saying: "Here's our courgettes, and our Crown Prince pumpkins. They're quite nice, no?"

In another clip, Carol gave followers a glimpse at the life-size gipsy caravan that her husband Neil gifted her for her 70th birthday that now sits at the bottom of her garden. "Here's the gypsy caravan, hiding amongst the ferns and the geraniums," she can be heard saying in the clip. Next to the beautifully decorated caravan, raised beds packed with colourful flowers and perennials can be seen.

The caravan was a gift from husband Neil

Appearing on This Morning back in February, the 75-year old opened up about how she transformed the empty acre of land into the stunning view it is today. She revealed that when she and Neil, 67, first bought the property, it was nothing more than a tip used to store old cars and rubbish.

"There wasn't a garden," she said. "There were lots and lots of old cars, an old shed - and I had to get in there and take all the old cars out."

Carol's garden is full of colourful combinations

Photos of the garden before Carol renovated it then flashed up on the screen, showing an overgrown field filled with rubble, rubbish and long grass.

In comparison, today the garden is a lush green paradise boasting a wildflower meadow, an impressive vegetable patch and an array of different trees, including one that was gifted to the presenter by her late mother almost 35 years ago. Speaking

In a Radio Times interview, Carol said that lots of the plants in the garden have "connections to people and places, each with a story".

