Gardening presenter Carol Klein's bond with Queen Mother revealed

Carol Klein is no stranger to TV. She's made regular appearances on beloved shows like Gardeners' World and appeared numerous times at the prestigious Chelsea Flower Show.

But in recent years, Carol has become well-known for being the face of Channel 5's popular outdoor venture, Gardening with Carol Klein. And now, a brand new series, Spring Gardening with Carol Klein, has begun - exploring all this season's most beautiful plants and how to care for them.

WATCH: Carol Klein's garden is truly breathtaking

Not only has her career afforded her appearances on TV screens, but she's been in the presence of very famous people, including royalty.

During an unearthed interview on Gardeners' World, Carol recalled how much the Queen Mother enjoyed the annual Chelsea Flower Show before her death in 2001, and even revealed a sweet anecdote from her time at the horticulture shows back in the nineties.

The Queen Mother pictured at Chelsea Flower Show in 2001

"You couldn't keep the Queen Mother out of Chelsea – she loved it!," she said. "She used to be driven around in a golf buggy and would ask her driver to stop near me so we could chat about my flowers." She added: "I've met Prince Charles and the Queen – who loves gardens so she's keen to chat."

Carol's latest venture, Channel 5's Gardening, began in 2020 with its first series, providing expert knowledge and tips on how to keep your outdoor space in pristine condition, even if you're new to the hobby.

The presenter opened up about making the first series which proved to be more popular thanks to many taking to their gardens and outdoor areas amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Carol Klein gardening show returns for series two

She told The English Garden: "I was just thrilled to be able to make it because it was very relevant to what was going on and I wanted it to be of help to people. Gardens are a bit of inspiration and the show is encouragement for anybody, whether they are gardening for the first time or not."

She added: "It's all about encouraging viewers to be creative too, to learn and express their own ideas rather than watch someone else showing off what they can do."

