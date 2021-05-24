Who is Lucy Punch? Meet the Motherland actress here The star plays Amanda in the BBC sitcom

Motherland returned for series three earlier this month and we couldn't have been happier. The relatable sitcom saw all the regular faces back at the school gates once again dealing with life as parents who simply must have it all.

One of the bigger characters in the show is Amanda, played by Lucy Punch, an alpha mum who would rather be attending Pilates and brunch dates than going along to PTA meetings. Viewers may recognise Lucy from her other notable roles throughout her career. Get to know the actress here...

Lucy Punch's bio

Lucy was born in London in 1977 and began acting from an early age after joining the National Youth Theatre in 1993. Alongside acting, she was educated at the prestigious Godolphin and Latymer School in Hammersmith.

She then started landing numerous acting gigs in TV, film and theatre and has since relocated to LA her with five-year-old son, Rex.

Lucy has many notable credits to her name

Lucy Punch's early career

Five years after joining the National Youth Theatre, Lucy then secured her first acting role five years later in the American-French TV series The New Adventures of Robin Hood. But one of her first major gigs was with French and Saunders in Let Them Eat Cake. Soon after, she appeared on stage in the West End and began working in the theatres.

Then came movie work. In 2004, she appeared alongside Anne Hathaway and Hugh Dancy in Ella Enchanted. She then landed a movie with Simon Pegg and Nick Frost, playing Eve Draper in murder-comedy Hot Fuzz. Her other film credits include You Will Meet a Tall Dark Stranger and Bad Teacher.

Lucy as Amanda in Motherland

Lucy Punch's later career

In later years, her work was more TV focused. She's appeared in the pilot of Power before it was recast and the following year in 2016, she was cast as Amanda in Motherland. The comedy, created by Sharon Horgan and co-starring Anna Maxwell Martin, is hugely popular and has returned for a festive special as well as its third series.

Viewers may also recognise Lucy from her role as Esme Squalor in Netflix's comedy-drama A Series of Unfortunate Events and brand new Sky One comedy, Bloods.

