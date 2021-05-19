Dolly Alderton's best-selling memoir to be adapted into BBC drama - get the details Have you read the hugely popular book?

Dolly Alderton is adapting her hugely popular memoir Everything I Know About Love into a television drama for the BBC.

The writer and former The High Low Show podcast host announced the news today and we think we speak for everyone when we say we can't wait for it to land on screens.

The series will borrow elements from Dolly's own wildly funny account of surviving your 20s, which was published in 2018 and instantly became a best seller, to bring to life a new story about two best friends navigating modern London life.

Dolly is set to write the script, while China Moo-Young, who has previously directed episodes of Call the Midwife, Secret Diary of a Call Girl and Harlots, will take the helm as director.

The official synopsis for the series reads: "Maggie and Birdy, besties since school, finally land in London to live it large, when the unexpected happens - dependable Birdy gets a steady boyfriend.

"A generous, funny, warm-hearted and uplifting Sex and the City for Millennials which covers bad dates and squalid flat-shares, heartaches and humiliations, and, most importantly, unbreakable female friendships."

Dolly is set to write the script for the series

In a statement to the BBC, Dolly opened up further about what viewers can expect from the new series. She said: "Everything I Know About Love is a semi-fictionalised adaptation of my memoir of the same name.

"It's a messy, boisterous, joyful, romantic comedy about two best female friends from childhood and what happens when they move into their first London house share and the first phase of adulthood."

News of the new adaptation comes as the director of BBC Drama Piers Wenger announced his intention to bring "ground-breaking stories from the most singular and sought-after talent in the UK" by commissioning a slate of new dramas, including new series from the award-winning writer of Rocks, Theresa Ikoko, and Candice Carty-Williams, author of bestselling novel Queenie.

The BBC has also confirmed that it is working I May Destroy You creator Michaela Coel on a brand new project and also has a period drama from This Is England creator Shane Meadows in the pipeline.

