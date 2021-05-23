The Pursuit of Love: meet TV's dishy new Duke, Assaad Bouab Get to know the actor behind the dashing Duc de Sauveterre

Move over Bridgerton, there's a new Duke in town! Viewers settling down to enjoy The Pursuit of Love over the last few weeks may have noticed a new face on their screens thanks to Assaad Bouab.

The 40-year-old actor has set pulses racing as the charismatic but arrogant Fabrice, the Duc de Sauveterre. Want to know more about him? We've got you covered.

From where you can see him next to his love life, here's everything you need to know about Assaad Bouab...

Who is Assaad Bouab?

Assaad Bouab is a French-Morrocan actor best known to British viewers his role in BBC One's The Pursuit of Love. Raised in Rabat, Morocco, he moved to Paris at the age of 18 to pursue a career in acting. He studied at the prestigious Cours Florent drama school and National Conservatory of Paris before landing his first television role in 2002.

What else has Assaad Bouab starred in?

Netflix viewers will probably recognise the actor best for portraying the man-bun wearing dating app entrepreneur Hicham Janowski in Call My Agent!. However, French audiences will also know him for his roles in crime drama Braquo and the film Whatever Lola Wants.

The 40-year-old actor has a number of exciting new projects

His English-language credits include an episode of Homeland, a recurring role in political thriller Messiah and the film Queen of the Dessert, which he starred in alongside Nicole Kidman, Damian Lewis and Call the Midwife's Jenny Agutter.

Viewers hoping to see more of Assaad need not fear. The actor has a number of exciting projects due out over the next year. First, he's due to star in Shonda Rhimes' latest miniseries, Inventing Anna, all about the case of Anna Delvey, the Instagram-legendary heiress who stole the hearts - and money of New York's social elite.

Assaad Bouab plays the dashing Duc de Sauveterre

His other forthcoming films include Breakfast in Beirut, French film Pour te retrouver and a small role in series six of Peaky Blinders, which is currently in production.

Is Assaad Bouab in a relationship?

Assaad prefers to keep his private life out of the spotlight, so not much is known about his dating history. It's unclear if he is currently in a relationship, but for those hoping to get a glimpse into his personal life, you can follow him on Instagram at @assaadbouab.

