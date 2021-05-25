BBC Breakfast's Dan Walker forced to clarify he's not married to Louise Minchin after epic gaffe The BBC favourite has been married to wife Sarah since 2001

BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker was left red-faced after he accidentally referred to his co-host Louise Minchin as his wife. Following a weather report on Tuesday's show, the 44-year-old told viewers: "Good Morning, welcome to Breakfast with Louise Walker. Louise Walker?"

Bursting into fits of laughter, Dan quickly apologised and remarked: "Sorry. Louise Minchin - apologies - and Dan Walker." A smiling Louise replied: "I just don't know what to say."

WATCH: Dan Walker accidentally refers to co-host Louise Minchin as his wife

Moments later, Dan took to his social media pages to clarify he was not in fact married to Louise as he shared a series of throwback pictures of the pair working together.

"Just to confirm... I do love working with Louise but we are not married... despite what I said on #BBCBreakfast this morning. #MrAndMrsWalker," he explained.

After viewers took to Twitter to comment on the hilarious gaffe, Dan tweeted: "I think Louise's husband and my wife would have something to say about that #LouiseWalker #BBCBreakfast."

Both Dan and Louise front BBC Breakfast together

The broadcaster has been married to his wife Sarah since 2001. They are now parents to three young children; son Joe, and two daughters Susanna and Jessica.

The couple tied the knot after they met while studying at the University of Sheffield, where Dan graduated with a Masters degree in broadcast journalism in 1999.

Dan shares three children with wife Sarah

Meanwhile, Louise is happily married to her husband of 23 years, David Minchin. They share two daughters, Mia and Scarlett.

Viewers certainly loved the blunder, with one writing: "You make a great team. Love watching you two on @BBCBreakfast." Another remarked: "Well you cheered us up this morning!!! I had to rewind & laugh again!! Lol." A third person joked: "She may be your tv wife but it’s a bit much to give her your surname."

