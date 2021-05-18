BBC Breakfast's Dan Walker reassures fans after Louise Minchin tears up live on-air The BBC favourite took to Twitter to respond

Dan Walker was quick to reassure a concerned fan that his co-host Louise Minchin was "ok" after she teared up during an emotional segment.

During Tuesday's BBC Breakfast, the co-hosts watched a heartwarming video of families reuniting with their loved ones after COVID restrictions were lifted in the UK on Monday.

WATCH: Louise Minchin tears up after emotional segment

Visibly emotional, Louise told viewers: "Oh no, that's going to get me going." Dan then remarked: "Has that set you off Louise? Are you alright? It just feels like it's been such a long time, hasn't it?" Louise then replied, "No… It's been such a long time."

Just moments later, one viewer asked: "@BBCBreakfast I hope Louise is OK? It's great to see such genuine human emotion. Sometimes we forget showing our emotions show how strong we are. Sending a hug and some tissues. @mrdanwalker you're both doing a great job."

In response, Dan tweeted: "She's ok. Thanks for asking. We have a secret supply of tissues behind the #BBCBreakfast sofa."

Louise fronts BBC Breakfast alongside Dan Walker

Other fans were quick to applaud the pair, with one writing: "I really enjoy watching you two. The friendship and care matters and lets emotional stories have greater impact." Another commented: "Aww bless @louiseminchin she needs one of her lovely giggles."

Louise, 52, has been a regular on morning TV for nearly 15 years. With the early starts, the journalist previously confessed her love for triathlons has helped mentally prepare her for her role.

"Tough [triathlon] training sessions have become the crutch I rely on to do my job," she told Women's Health in November. "Those brutal early starts are followed by three hours on air. I have to concentrate incredibly hard to make sure I don't say anything inaccurate. I love it, but it can be mentally exhausting."

On dealing with stressful situations, she added: "There's a memory I call to mind when I need to slow down. I was doing a triathlon around the Liverpool docks, and the atmosphere was stressful. But when I looked down at the view below, it was so calm and peaceful. It was a moment of real serenity."

