Louise Minchin's mysterious absence from BBC Breakfast explained after concerning fans The BBC journalist usually presents with Dan Walker

Louise Minchin may be a regular on BBC Breakfast, but some viewers were left confused after the journalist was notably missing from the line-up for almost two weeks.

The 52-year-old, who presents the morning show with Dan Walker from Monday to Wednesday, has been replaced by roving reporter Sally Nugent.

READ: Louise Minchin reveals she's 'desperately missing' her loved ones

Loading the player...

WATCH: Louise Minchin reduced to tears on BBC Breakfast

After fans took to Twitter to share their concern over Louise's absence, a spokesperson for the broadcaster confirmed that she is currently taking annual leave ahead of Easter.

"Louise is on annual leave," the BBC told HELLO!, and revealed she will be back to our television screens next week.

MORE: BBC Breakfast's Louise Minchin celebrates happy news after painful injury

SEE: Louise Minchin transforms stunning family home

One concerned viewer tweeted: "Where is Louise Minchin??? BBC Breakfast needs her." Another remarked: "@louiseminchin Where are you??? You are being missed Hope all is well x." A third post read: "@louiseminchin Missing you not being on BBC Breakfast."

Since 2006, Louise has been a regular anchor on the BBC One programme, co-hosting the show three days a week with Dan. The pair continued to work alongside each other during the pandemic.

Louise is a regular on the BBC Breakfast sofa

In a recent chat on Decathlon's The Power of Ten podcast, the presenter opened up about the impact the pandemic has had on her working life.

READ: Louise Minchin on the challenges of presenting amid coronavirus

She admitted that her fear of doing her own makeup has now become a reality, saying: "I don't know if you have work nightmares, but my recurring nightmare used to be that I'd get into work and makeup weren't there… so God forbid, I'd have to do my own makeup. And then from one day to the next, that actually became my reality."

Louise added: "Yeah… so I taught myself and I've learnt a life skill… hair and make up, over the eight, nine months [of lockdown]."

Make sure you never miss a story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.