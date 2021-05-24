The Pact viewers all saying the same thing about this character after episode four Are you watching the BBC drama?

BBC One's gripping new drama The Pact has really got TV fans talking since the series got underway - and it seems that viewers all had the same response after watching episode four on Tuesday night.

After it was discovered in episode three that Nancy, played by Broadchurch actress Julie Hesmondhalgh, had been blackmailing the group, viewers learnt more about her motive.

As such, it was revealed that far from a criminal mastermind, Nancy was just desperate for cash since her husband had racked up crippling debts through gambling.

She apologised to Anna, played by Laura Fraser, and begged her not to tell their friends Cat and Louie. But her pleas fell on deaf ears and Anna furiously revealed all to the other two. The episode ended with Nancy vowing to somehow earn back their trust before returning home only to find the police arriving at her house not long after, presumably to arrest her.

Many viewers took to Twitter after the credits rolled to express their sympathy for Nancy, and they were all convinced that she had nothing to do with Jack's death.

"Awwww. I actually feel really sorry for Nancy @JulieHes she screwed up, but she was just desperate, she ain't the killer," one viewer wrote. Another said: "Oh no! It was totally wrong what she did but I can't help but feel sorry for Nancy #ThePact," while a third simply wrote: "Poor Nancy."

The series is set to conclude next week when episode episodes five and six air at the same time on Monday and Tuesday. However, all episodes of the drama are available to watch on BBC iPlayer, meaning plenty have already binged the series in one sitting.

Meanwhile, Rakie Ayola, who plays DS Holland, recently teased the potential for a second series. Speaking to press, she said: "We shouldn't jinx it. These six episodes are worth investing in because they are fantastic and there really is a story that goes from A to Z. [But] we might be here in 20 years talking about it. Who knows."

