Meet the Springwatch presenters' partners

We're so glad that Springwatch is back on our screens, and along with its wonderful presenters Chris Packham, Michaela Strachan, Iolo Williams and Gillian Burke.

Ahead of the latest episode, why not get to know them all a little better? Keep reading to find out more about their previous and current relationships...

WATCH: Chris Packham delights fans on the nature show

Chris Packham

Chris, 60, has been in a relationship with Charlotte Corney, the owner of the Isle of Wight Zoo, for over a decade. However, they are not married and sadly live miles apart due to work commitments - Chris lives in the New Forest while Charlotte is based on the Isle of Wight.

They two met in 2007 when Chris visited the zoo to film a programme and struck up a romance shortly after. Speaking about their relationship, Charlotte previously told Radio Times: "Chris and I met professionally when he visited the zoo that I run on the Isle of Wight. He tells me now that he knew that day that I was The One."

Chris and his long-term partner Charlotte

Chris was previously in a relationship with Jo McCubbin and recently introduced Autumnwatch viewers to his stepdaughter Megan McCubbin who has followed in Chris' footsteps and is now a wildlife presenter.

Gillian Burke

It's not clear whether Gillian is married or not. The 43-year-old presenter lives in Cornwall with her son, 14, and daughter, 12. However, it is unconfirmed who their father is or whether he and Gillian are still together, as Gillian prefers to keep her personal life out of the spotlight.

It's not known who the father of Gillian's children are

Iolo Williams

Presenter Iolo, 58, has been happily married to wife Ceri for a number of years. The couple now lives in Newtown, Powys in Wales with their two young sons, Dewi and Tomos. Iolo is not on social media, nor does he speak much about his family, meaning not much more is known about them.

Iolo shares two sons with his wife Ceri

Michaela Strachan

When she's not presenting Springwatch or its sister show Autumnwatch, Michaela can be found with her partner Nick Chevallierd and their 16-year-old son Oliver at their home in Cape Town.

Michaela lives in Cape Town with her husband and son

Michaela met cameraman Nick in 2003 while filming in the South African capital two years after her divorce from filmmaker Duncan Chard, who she wed in 1996. Nearly twenty years later, Michaela and Nick are the picture of romance, something Michaela puts down to their decision not to follow tradition. She told The Mirror in 2018: "I think the secret is not to get married."

