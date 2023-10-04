Michaela Strachan talks being cancer free after previous breast cancer diagnosis

Michaela Strachan is a recognisable face on our TV screens thanks to her roles on programmes such as Autumnwatch, Countryfile and more, where she brings a friendly face and passion for the environment and nature in abundance.

The 57-year-old broadcaster is even fronting a brand new programme on Channel 5 this week investigating Britain's sewage system called, Swimming in Sewage: Britain's Water Scandal. In the show, Michaela will explore 'Wet Wipe Island' and Lake Windermere and meet with campaigners who want a better system.

© Jo Charlesworth Michaela Strachan for BBC's Springwatch

Away from her broadcasting career, Michaela has been candid about her personal life, too. The television presenter was diagnosed with breast cancer and went on to have a double mastectomy at the beginning of 2014 after receiving the diagnosis.

MORE: Helen Skelton shows off incredible waistline in vibrant spring two-piece

MORE: Matt Baker's wife Nicola's decadent birthday cake for daughter Molly leaves fans with questions

© John Phillips Michaela Strachan attends the "BBC Earth Experience" launch event at Daikin Centre on March 29, 2023

Speaking to You magazine at the time, Michaela spoke of her emotion at being advised to have the operation. "The tears started to roll as my doctor tried to tell me what would happen next," she said. "But I only took in every fifth word or so. The one word that registered was 'cancer'."

Michaela continued: "I couldn't get my head around the fact that on Monday morning I'd been apparently healthy, by Tuesday I had cancer, and by Wednesday I was talking about a double mastectomy."

More recently in May 2022, she spoke to Woman&Home magazine, explaining to the publication: "Going through breast cancer also strengthened me. It has given me more resilience and made me appreciate my life more because I realise that something could have ended it early and that’s a shock."

She continued: "Often, I forget I've had breast cancer. I had a double mastectomy and have slightly funny-looking boobs but, other than that, that’s it. I was incredibly lucky."

© Jo Charlesworth Michaela Strachan for Winterwatch

Thankfully, after a challenging few years, Michaela is now cancer-free. In 2019, the broadcaster revealed how she had come off medication early. "I took myself off it because I wanted to start 2019 drug-free," she explained to iN10. "I think a lot of these figures, like five years, aren't definite and mentally I wanted to go into the year not taking Tamoxifen.

"I've had the six-monthly check-ups and the risk of something coming back is so low. Everyone can be unlucky and get a second bout of cancer that’s not connected, but the chance of my particular cancer coming back is very slim."