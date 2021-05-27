Friday Night Dinner confirms future of show - will there be a season seven? Would you like to see new episodes of the comedy?

Friday Night Dinner creator Robert Popper has opened up about the future of the series, and has confirmed that it will not be back for a seventh series.

Chatting to Lad Bible about season six, Robert admitted that it wasn't originally intended to be the final series, explaining: "I never really know until I start. I have all my ideas and I have my board up on a wall, but I never really know, until I start an episode, what it's going to be about. But I did think half-way through it would be great if they both brought girls round, and then I thought that one of them was pregnant and then, 'Oh, what happens if they're both pregnant?' So I thought that was good."

He continued: "I was thinking this will be the end, because I didn't want to do a series where they had kids and babies, and Jim would have seven dogs, also, like, the world's weirdest dog that you couldn't find seven of. So that was going to be the end, yeah."

The show is set to release a one-off special on Friday titled Friday Night Dinner: 10 Years and a Lovely Bit of Squirrel, which will look at exclusive interviews and outtakes, and pay tribute to the late Paul Ritter, who passed away in April.

Paul sadly passed away in April

From 2011 to 2020, Paul starred as the family patriarch Martin Goodman alongside Tamsin Greig, Simon Bird and Tom Rosenthal in the award-winning sitcom. Paying tribute to her co-star for The Guardian, Tamsin wrote: "I am eternally grateful that our paths crossed. His kindness, attention to detail and phenomenal memory, his passion for music and football, his devotion to his beautiful family, his complete inability to accept a compliment, and his quiet, loyal, compassionate friendship will stay with me forever.

"The world is a less brilliant place without Paul in it. Go lightly, my friend. You are deeply beloved."

