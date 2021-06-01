Call the Midwife star breaks silence after leaving show Viewers got teary saying goodbye to Max - who took to Twitter to discuss the show

Call the Midwife star Max MacMillan has opened up about his character leaving the show after being in it since he was a youngster!

In the episode, Dr Turner's son Timothy, who is played by Max, left Poplar to attend university in Edinburgh to study to become a doctor. Posting about the show on Twitter, Max wrote: "#CallTheMidwife being ten is surreal, but definitely not as surreal as when I’ve inevitably been in it for over half of my entire life, so until then I’m still cruising and totally okay with this."

After his tweet received hundreds of likes, he later joked: "I was only ever in Call the Midwife for the Twitter clout ever since day one."

Viewers were devastated to see him exit the show, with one writing: "No I'm afraid Timothy is still ten - this is not okay #CallTheMidwife." Another wrote: "Miss Higgins passing on the mantle to Timothy Turner set me off early this episode," while a third person added: "*sniffles* So proud of Timothy getting his first white coat. Even if it does make me feel old. Can't believe it's been ten years since #CallTheMidwife first reduced me to tears."

They grow up so fast!

Meanwhile, there is plenty of good news for the series, as newcomer Megan Cusack has confirmed that she will be sticking around! She confirmed that she will be back for season 11, telling Radio Times: "Yes! I can say that now. I know we’ll be tackling some big subjects and looking into Nancy’s back story even more. I’m gagging to see the scripts and find out what happens next for her."

Chatting about her role, Megan previously told the BBC: "I think Nancy is a fab character. I love her. She definitely doesn't have a filter. She is erratic and not great with her studies. So when I was first reading the character description to my dad, he was like, 'Oh, so you’re not typecast at all!' He found it hilarious and said, 'That'll be easy for you!'

