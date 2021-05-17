Call the Midwife viewers blown away by 'incredible' new character Fans are loving series ten of the BBC drama

Sunday evening's Call the Midwife once again had viewers moved with its latest offering in the tenth anniversary series. But there was one aspect of the show that particularly wowed fans watching at home.

MORE: Call the Midwife hints at the return of beloved character - and fans are thrilled

Charlotte Alcock appeared in the episode as Elaine Sands, a child who displayed worrying symptoms of an illness – and it was the young actor's performance that blew away audiences.

Taking to social media after the episode aired, one person tweeted star of the show Stephen McGann directly: "Charlotte was amazing. Incredible work and thank you so much for bring PKU to everyone's attention. Wonderful script writing, beautifully portrayed."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Call the Midwife stars film 2021 Christmas special

Another said: "She was incredible! So convincing I was totally wrapped up in her character's condition not the fact that a child actress was pulling it off!!!"

A third fan echoed this, tweeting: "I bet it can be risky when casting children in key roles. But when they get it right and the result is breathtaking!!! Very well done to the little girl playing the character of Elaine. #CallTheMidwife."

A fourth said: "She was amazing. Such a wonderful programme. I'm always?blown away by the younger actors."

The young girl was brought to the attention of Sister Julienne (Jenny Agutter) and was subsequently diagnosed with PKU, otherwise known as phenylketonuria, which is an inherited disorder.

MORE: 7 things you didn't know about Call the Midwife

MORE: Where are the stars of Call the Midwife now?

Are you enjoying series ten?

Young actress Charlotte is not the only new face that has been impressing fans of the show recently. Megan Cusack, who plays Nancy Corrigan, joined the cast earlier on in the series.

Nancy is a new pupil to Nonnatus House and is described as feisty and outspoken – and soon makes a big impression on the other midwives.

MORE: Fans left sobbing after 'shocking' storyline in Call the Midwife episode four

Fans have been blown away by recent episodes of Call the Midwife

The character is played by Megan Cusack, who was thrilled to be joining the beloved BBC drama: "There's a lot more to her than she gives off when you first meet her, which is really exciting," she said.

"Especially as an actor, it's thrilling to watch the progression of your character. I didn't know what was going to happen when I first started playing Nancy. And so that was probably one of the most exciting bits about it."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.