Motherland series three might be over but fans are already thinking ahead to series four. The comedy tells the story of a group of parents as they face the trials and tribulations of middle-class parenthood – and now, two of the stars have opened up about whether it could be back for more episodes.

Actors Paul Ready and Tanya Moodie appeared on Tuesday morning's edition of This Morning when they were quizzed by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on the comedy's future.

"Will it happen? It will, I'm saying it is!" said Holly, to which Paul, who's known for his hilarious stint as a hapless stay-at-home dad Kevin, replied: "I don't know! Honestly we don't know do we?" Tanya added: "Not at all, hand on heart!"

Keen to get a more definitive answer, Holly added further: "But the will is there?" before Phillip added: "It's really popular so why wouldn't you do another one?"

Tanya, who plays Meg, a larger-than-life character with a heart of gold, added: "I think with all these things, it's about having your ducks in a row, do you know what I mean? So even if there's a will, then there has to be a way, and those things don't necessarily come together always." We're keeping our fingers crossed!

The stars also opened up about their time filming series three, with Paul and Tanya admitting that the cast have a ball on set and often leave each other in hysterics.

"I'm always surprised by how little rehearsal there is," admitted Paul, adding: "I've done a lot of theatre in my time so I like to rehearse a lot but there's nothing, I think the writers know the characters very well, and so we know the characters very well. And Anna Maxwell Martin never stops talking!"

"[Paul] makes her laugh and he's the kind of guy that will make people laugh and stay completely calm," said Tanya, adding: "People will be on the floor not being able to breathe and everything else will stop and he'll just be there."

