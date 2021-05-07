Everything you need to know about Line of Duty star's new ITV thriller Anna Maxwell Martin takes the lead in new drama Hollington Drive

Fresh off the back of Line of Duty series six, Anna Maxwell Martin has landed a starring role in a new ITV drama.

MORE: Line of Duty star Martin Compston's new BBC thriller Vigil looks amazing - details

The incredible actress, whose portrayal of the cool and calculated Patricia Carmichael chilled viewers recently, will lead the cast of a new series called Hollington Drive.

The show will hopefully hit screens later this year and looks like it's going to an edge-of-your-seat domestic thriller. Want to know more? Keep reading for everything we know so far about Hollington Drive...

Loading the player...

WATCH: HELLO! Insider - Is Line of Duty series 7 happening? Here's what we know...

What is Hollington Drive about?

The four-part drama focuses on two sisters, Theresa and Helen, whose lives are thrown into turmoil after they suspect their children have something to do with the disappearance of a neighbour's young son. While enjoying a barbeque on a hot summer evening, Theresa and Helen's children take off to go and play in a local park, but stray much further away from home.

A first look image of series has been released

As per the synopsis from ITV: "As expected, the children don't return on time, and Theresa goes in search. Her suspicions are heightened when she finds the children on the edge of a woodland area and they appear to be fighting.

MORE: Motherland series three: all we know about BBC sitcom's return

"Immediately her instincts tell her something terrible has happened. This is all too realised when later that evening distraught neighbour, Jean, calls on the family. Her ten-year-old son Alex has gone missing…"

When will Hollington Drive air?

Although we don't have a release date, Hollington Drive is set to hit our screens later this year. The series is currently being filmed in Wales with coronavirus safety precautions in place.

Likewise, ITV have yet to release a trailer for the upcoming series, but watch this space as we'll be sure to share it as soon as it drops!

MORE: Morven Christie’s replacement on The Bay revealed for season three

Who stars in Hollington Drive?

Joining Anna Maxwell Martin in the cast of the show are a number of huge names. While Anna will play the role of Theresa, Rachael Stirling, who is the real-life daughter of late great TV actress Diana Rigg, will star opposite as Helen.

Anna Maxwell Martin leads the new ITV drama

MORE: Line of Duty Insider: Is series 7 happening? What we know so far

Dublin Murders' Peter McDonald and Finding Alice actor Rhashan Stone will play the two sister's husbands, while Jonas Armstrong, best known for his roles in The Bay and Robin Hood, will play an unnamed character. They'll be joined by Jodie McNee, Ken Nwosu, Amelie Bea Smith and Fraser Holmes who make up the rest of the residents of Hollington Drive.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.