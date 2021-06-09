Celebrity Gogglebox star walks off show after unhappy with show selection We can't say we blame her for leaving the room!

Although enjoying her time on Celebrity Gogglebox alongside her friend, Gyles Brandreth, Coronation Street actress Dame Maureen Lipman has opened up about walking off the show after the producers showed them Naked Attraction.

Speaking to Radio Times about leaving the show during the Channel 4 dating show, which looks at contestants as they choose a potential romantic partner by their genitalia, she explained: "They're not really interested in our opinions on what they're giving us. I'd seen Gogglebox and I thought, 'Oh, [ours] is the grown-up version, is it?'

"But it's your reaction to 12 dangling willies they want. They're searching for ways to make me go, 'Urgh!' So I thought, 'Well, actually, no, life is too short to watch a series of hopeless men dangle their bits and pieces in my direction. So I'm going.'"

She previously told This Morning: "I thought that I was going into something where I was going to be a sort of female Will Self and I was going to comment on people. I didn't realise they were just going to show us lots and lots of mens' bits. We say really witty things and it all gets cut in favour of us going, 'Ew!' and 'What's that? Oh, I didn't realise people were growing aubergines like that!'"

Maureen opened up about being involved in the show

This isn't the first time that Gogglebox has come under fire, as a Gogglebox employee told The Guardian that "the worst job" they ever did. They said: "People have had enough. You don't turn up to work to be screamed at for 12 hours a day. It was the worst job I ever did. The way that it's made is inhumane at times."

At the time, a spokesperson for the production company told HELLO!: "Studio Lambert takes the welfare of its teams extremely seriously across all its productions," adding that they have "a number of measures in place to encourage people to come forward with any concerns they may have, as well as support systems for a range of issues."

