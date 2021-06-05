Is new Netflix series Sweet Tooth worth the watch? See what viewers have been saying about the new fantasy series here...

Brand new fantasy series Sweet Tooth landed on Netflix this week and has already sky rocketed to the top trending TV shows - but is it worth watching? Find out what viewers have been saying...

The series, which is adapted from a comic book series from the same name and has been co-produced by Robert Downey Jr, takes place in a post-apocalyptic world where babies are born part human, part animal.

As the official synopsis reads: "Unsure if hybrids are the cause or result of the virus, many humans fear and hunt them. After a decade of living safely in his secluded forest home, a sheltered hybrid deer-boy named Gus unexpectedly befriends a wandering loner named Jepperd.

WATCH: Will you watch Sweet Tooth?

"Together they set out on an extraordinary adventure across what's left of America in search of answers - about Gus' origins, Jepperd's past, and the true meaning of home."

Taking to Twitter, many viewers were full of praise for the series. One wrote: "Just finished watching @Netflix Sweet Tooth and it is beautiful and well written, well acted and I want season two now. Just really layed in complexity and compelling."

In the series, babies are born part human, part animal

Another compared it to another Netflix original, tweeting: "I'm loving Sweet Tooth. It's like Stranger Things, but not as dark," while a third said: "Do yourselves a favour and check out Sweet Tooth on Netflix. I have binged it in one sitting."

However, other viewers had some criticism of the show. "This should either have been for kids or R-rated. But I guess it's somewhere in between which is frustrating. But I guess this is the first post-2020 show that can so closely be related to the pandemic, people wearing masks n all. #SweetTooth," someone wrote.

Another said the obvious parallels with the coronavirus pandemic made it less enjoyable, writing: "Really want to get into #SweetTooth but I also really DO NOT want to see another viral outbreak play out on screen, you know, cus we just lived through one."

