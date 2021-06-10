Matilda reboot is in the works - but with one major difference Are you excited for the adaptation?

Netflix has confirmed that they will be releasing a brand new Matilda reboot - but it will be an adaptation of the hugely popular West End musical rather than recreating the 1996 film. Ms Trunchbull singing? Sign us up!

MORE: What's new to Netflix this week? 5 shows and films to look out for

The film, which is set to be released in cinemas in the UK and Ireland and on Netflix outside of the UK in December, will see Emma Thompson star as the iconic character Miss Trunchbull.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Middleton and Prince William speak with Cruella stars Emma Thompson and Emma Stone

Other stars set to join include Alisha Weir as Matilda, Lashana Lynch as Miss Honey, Time star Stephen Graham as Mr Wormwood, and Andrea Riseborough as Mrs. Wormwood. Finally, Sindhu Vee will play the librarian Mrs. Phelps. The film is set to be directed by Matthew Warchus, who directed the musical for the West End and Broadway.

The musical has a series of hits including Revolting Children, My House and When I Grow Up - and we can't wait to see them on the big screen! Fans took to Twitter to discuss the movie, with one writing: "Still kinda disappointed it’s not going to be Ralph Fiennes playing Miss Trunchbull, that would have been spectacular! But I’m positive Emma Thompson will be perfection as always!"

Emma will play Miss Trunchbull

Another added: "Amazing! This musical is one of my favourites." A third person wrote: "December 2022 feels like a lifetime away but I am SO EXCITED about a new Matilda film!"

The music and lyrics were written by comedian Tim Minchin, who has previously opened up about the show. Chatting to The Bristol Mag, he said: "Writing musicals is hard, because it’s really easy for them to be cheesy nonsense. And with Dahl it felt especially important to avoid this. He was the king of my childhood, and he wrote with this holy trinity of humour, heart and darkness.

MORE: Emma Thompson on meeting 'wonderful' Prince William when she received her damehood at Buckingham Palace

MORE: The hilarious story behind how Emma Thompson met her husband Greg Wise



"The humour and the heart only work with the darkness to offset them; without it you’re not doing him justice. There’s a lot of stuff you can’t put cherries on, especially in Matilda. So primarily I wanted to make sure that when the actors started singing the songs, the audience didn’t feel compelled to slap them. I passionately wanted to avoid a ‘Disneyfication’ of the story."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.