Will there be a sequel to Netflix's insomnia thriller Awake? The film has quickly become one of the site's most streamed titles

Gina Rodriguez's new film Awake landed on Netflix this week and fans didn't wait a single minute to get stuck in. The film sees the Jane the Virgin actress play Jill, a mother on a quest to protect her family after a mysterious catastrophe robs humankind of the ability to sleep.

But, will there be a sequel? Here's what we know…

It has not yet been announced if there will be a second Awake film. Given that the film was only released on Netflix this month, it seems likely that fans will have to wait a little while before an official statement is made about a potential follow up.

The good news is that the film has shot to the top spot on Netflix's Top 10 list in almost every country it's available in, meaning that it is one of the streaming site's most-watched movies at the moment. If it continues to do well, Netflix bosses may well be swayed to think about greenlighting a sequel. Equally, like previous dystopian hits Bird Box and The Silence, there is a chance that the film could remain a standalone flick.

Would you want to see a follow up to the film?

Have you watched the film? The synopsis for it reads: "After a sudden global event wipes out all electronics and takes away humankind's ability to sleep, chaos quickly begins to consume the world.

"Only Jill, an ex-soldier with a troubled past, may hold the key to a cure in the form of her own daughter. The question is, can Jill safely deliver her daughter and save the world before she herself loses her mind."

Fans have been taking to Twitter to give their verdict on the film. One fan said after watching: "Just watched #Awake on Netflix. Wow it's a must see." Another agreed, tweeting: "Watching #Awake on Netflix and it was great. #GinaRodriguez always does a wonderful job!" A third also said: "@Netflix #Awake is intenseeeeeeee." However, some were less than impressed, calling the film

